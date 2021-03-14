TRS sounds confident after high voter turnout

Leaders in the six districts that went to MLC polls gave a positive feedback

The high polling percentage has given lot of confidence to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is expecting comfortable wins in both the Graduate MLC constituencies as they felt they managed better in mobilisation of voters compared to other parties.

The TRS leaders in all the six districts that went to polls on Sunday gave a positive feedback to the party, saying their poll management was much better while the Opposition looked in a disarray in the crucial aspect of the polling. The strength of the ruling party right from village level to the districts, given their representatives from sarpanches to MLAs, made a huge difference.

Ministers and MLAs, who were overseeing the polling strategy, also sounded confident at the end of the day, after the feedback from different sources. A Minister confided that till a couple of weeks ago they were nowhere in the picture in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency but the smart move by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in fielding Vani Devi, daughter of late Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao made a huge difference.

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, party in-charge for Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency said youngsters in particular favoured the TRS given their confidence in the leadership of TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao. He said the perception that students and youth were against TRS was wrong. “Don’t go by the opposition of few groups in Osmania University. There are thousands of youngsters who come out of professional colleges and they understand how the brand of Hyderabad makes a difference to their future.

In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, the party feels, it has great advantage given the division of votes among some strong contenders. Senior Ministers like Jagadish Reddy and Errrabelli Dayakar Rao have worked hard to ensure their support base in rural and semi-urban areas worked for the party candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.