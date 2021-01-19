TRS leaders rebut BJP criticism

‘Kishan Reddy failed to get funds, schemes to State’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that BJP had held its State executive committee meeting on Sunday only for criticising the TRS and its leaders, instead of discussing its own affairs.

“The BJP leaders who have failed to get funds or projects to the State from the Centre and have failed in other States are indulging in criticism of the State government and TRS leadership,” TRS legislators Gadari Kishore, S. Saidi Reddy and Shambhipur Raju said here on Monday.

Hitting back at BJP for terming TRS leaders as mafia, they said 172 BJP MPs and 26 Union Ministers have serious allegations and cases registered against them. Accusing the BJP of playing with the sentiments of people in the country, they sought to know why Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken shelter in Delhi when criminal cases are pending against him in Gujarat. The TRS leaders said instead of bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks, the BJP government at the Centre helped those who looted public money cross the country’s borders and take shelter in safe havens.

On Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, they said he had failed to get any funds and schemes from the Centre but is making tall claims on development and welfare measures of the Centre. They alleged that Mr. Kishan Reddy did not quit even his MLA post during the Telangana movement and the TRS had got its legislator Endala Laxminarayana re-elected with thumping majority after he had resigned during the statehood movement.

After piggy-riding to power on the issue of Pakistan, the BJP is now trying to exploit the issue of China and Ram Mandir construction, they said and sought to know why the Statue of Unity was fabricated in China when they are pushing for ‘Make in India.’

Responding the criticism of hereditary politics in TRS, the TRS leaders sought to know why the kin of several senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers are in active politics and holding positions.

In TRS, leaders such as T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavitha were not para-dropped but participated in Telangana movement all through and had even faced cases, they said.