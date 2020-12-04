Hyderabad GHMC polls | TRS emerges single largest party

Big gains for BJP, MIM wins in its strongholds

The ruling TRS has retained its status as the single largest party in the GHMC Council by winning the highest number of seats in the 150 divisions for which elections were conducted on December 1.

Of the 149 divisions for which results were declared up to 9.30 p.m. on Friday, the counting day, TRS has won 55, while BJP has secured victory in 48 divisions. MIM retained the earlier number of 44 divisions. Congress could barely make its presence felt, with mere two seats.

The victory, however, tasted bitter-sweet, with the party’s arch rival BJP improving its score several times over, and emerging as the main opposition in the Council.

As a result, the pink team on its own will be short of members when it comes to the contest for Mayor’s seat, and will be forced to look for alliances.

Hyderabad GHMC polls results updates

The result of Neredmet division was withheld as per the High Court’s directions, as the ballots imprinted with other than arrow-cross (Swastika) symbol outnumbered the majority secured.

The results are a giant leap for the BJP, from its four seats in the existing Council, while being a huge setback for TRS, from its existing 99 members.

City’s Eastern part, which was severely affected during the October floods, proved to be the proverbial Achille’s Heel for the TRS, where the party registered its most humiliating defeats.

The whole of LB Nagar Assembly segment was painted saffron without any gap, with TRS failing to register even one win there.

BJP has swept the polls in Musheerabad and Amberpet segments too, which were badly affected during the floods. The party has secured five of the six divisions in the former, by winning Ramnagar, Adikmet, Musheerabad, Kavadiguda, and Gandhi Nagar. The only exception was Bholakpur which was retained by the MIM.

In Amberpet too, BJP has registered victories in four of the five divisions, namely Amberpet, Bagh Amberpet, Nallakunta and Kachiguda, while Golnaka went to TRS.

MIM has retained the seats which have been its traditional strongholds, except for Jambagh, where BJP has registered its victory.

Congress party, on the other hand, failed to better its score in the Council. Losing its sitting corporators in Ramachandrapuram and Nacharam, the party has won in Uppal and A.S.Rao Nagar divisions afresh.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin could retain his seat in Borabanda, while Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan’s Cherlapally division, reserved this time for women, went to his wife Bonthu Sridevi.