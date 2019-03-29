Tight security for IPL matches

The Rachakonda police have made ‘unprecedented’ security arrangements for the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL T-20) cricket matches in terms of traffic management and deployment of force at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here.

Seven matches are scheduled at the Uppal stadium between March 29 and April 29.

As many as 2,300 police personnel are deployed as part of security arrangements, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

“Over 300 surveillance cameras have been installed in and around the stadium, which will be monitored by a team of policemen at a joint command and control room,” he said.

To control eve-teasing and keep a watch on the movement of cheer girls, separate SHE teams have also been deployed.

“Seating capacity of the stadium is 38,000 and in order to avoid any untoward incident during the match, bandobust arrangements are made in coordination with police wings, Octopus, mounted police, and Special Branch,” he said.