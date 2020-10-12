Three of Nepali dacoity gang in police net, two absconding

They were working as domestic help in Raidurgam area

Cyberabad police arrested three members of a Nepali gang involved in a string of dacoities in the city, on Monday. A sum of ₹5.2 lakh and 300 grams of old jewellery were recovered from their possession.

The accused, Netra Bahadur Shahi (40), Prakash Shahi (39) and Sita Lawar (25), who hail from different parts of Nepal, worked as domestic help in different houses at Raidurgam. “They sedated the inmates of the house of one Sailaja Reddy and looted valuables,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

He said the case was investigated with the help of the personnel of a Central para-military force ‘Sashastra Seema Bal’ along with police from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to him, seven more accused involved in the case are still at large.

Mr. Sajjanar said on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, the accused mixed sleeping pills in the food and tea served to the house inmates and other workers. “Once they were all knocked out, Janki and Manoj, two others of the gang who are absconding passed on information to Netra, who in turn sent two people inside the house to execute the dacoity,” said Mr Sajjanar.

They beat up and blindfolded Sailaja Reddy, who was still conscious as she did not drink the tea, and threatened to kill her as well as her infant grandson Ayansh if she raised an alarm. “The gang looted gold, silver and other valuables, and decamped with the booty,” Mr. Sajjanar said.