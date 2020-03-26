Telangana reports three more COVID-19 positive cases including a doctor couple

Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Telangana till Thursday afternoon, including a doctor couple from Domalguda in the city. Till now, the total number of cases in the State stands at 44, including one person who was discharged.

Patient (P) number 42 is a 49-year-old man from Quthbullapur, Medchal. He is a contact who travelled from Delhi.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a contact is a person who was exposed to a COVID-19 suspect or patient.

Meanwhile, P43 is a 36-year-old lady doctor, and P44 is her 41-year-old doctor husband. Both of them are contacts. State Health Department officials are yet to announce which patient they came in contact with, the hospital they work at, and other details. Condition of the three patients is stable and they are admitted in a designated hospital.

Who is a contact?

The WHO states that a contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during two days before, and 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case

* Face-to-face contact with a probable or a confirmed case within one metre and for more than 15 minutes.

* Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case.

* Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment.

* Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.