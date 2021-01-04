Theme parks to come up in Hyderabad

Tenders being invited for development of Indira Park and Vengal Rao Park

GHMC has invited tenders to prepare designs for development of two major parks in the city with international standards.

Tenders have been launched for Indira Park in Lower Tank Bund and the Jalagam Vengala Rao Park in Banjara Hills, which are part of the 57 theme parks scheduled for development in the city.

Proposals have been prepared for 16 theme parks in LB Nagar Zone, six in Kukatpally, 10 in Serilingampally, eight in Secunderabad, 14 in Khairatabad and three in Charminar zones.

On the cards are Science Theme Park, Environment Park, Bathukamma Park, Seven Wonders Park, Illusion Theme Park, Knowledge Park, Japanese Theme Park, Mughal Garden, Nizamshahi Theme Park, Fountain Theme Park, Rock Garden, Children’s Park, Women’s Park and several others.

GHMC’s Biodiversity wing is taking measures to prepare designs and initiate works on the theme parks, a statement informed.