Telangana CM steps in to let ‘Kumari Aunty’ food stall function at same site

January 31, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hours after news spread on social media that traffic police have stopped a food vendor near the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge from operating, the Telangana Chief Minister’s office stepped in to let the business function normally. The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Cyberabad traffic police to retract their decision of evicting Kumari’s, popularly eatery and asserted that the eatery would continue at the same place.

Kumari, widely known as ‘Kumari Aunty’, has become popular with Instagram reel makers and YouTubers who throng during lunch time capturing the food scenario at the place.

According to officials in the CMO, the Chief Minister is likely to visit the eatery within a day or two to instill confidence in small business owners like Kumari Aunty.

Hon'ble CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula garu directed the @TelanganaDGP&MAUD to rescind their decision to shift #KumariAunty a streetside eatery. She will stay in her place. Prajala Palana means the govt stands by entrepreneurs. Congress govt will stand by poor & visit her stall shortly — ayodhyareddy_boreddy_cprocm (@ayodhyareddyb73) January 31, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, the Raidurgam traffic police had penalised or removed vehicles parked around the food stall in ITC Kohinoor, beside Knowledge City. “About 200, most of them being YouTubers, come here everyday between 12-2 p.m. to shoot videos and park their vehicles around the stall leading to congestion,” said Ganesh Patel, Inspector, Raidurgam Traffic Police giving the reason for the police action.

He added that the traffic police is not authorised to shift location of her stall. However, they fined the vehicle owners with “wrong parking” to deal with the congestion immediately.

Hyderabad-based food stall owner Kumari, who is also a prominent figure on social media, has brought to focus traffic congestion in the city. Ms. Kumari’s prominence caught the attention of film personalities who started to visit her stall as part of movie promotions.