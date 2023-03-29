HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Advanced Systems bags Airbus cargo doors order

Manufacture cargo, bulk cargo doors for A320neo aircraft at a new facility in Hyderabad

March 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems officials at the signing of the contract in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems officials at the signing of the contract in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) has bagged a contract from Airbus to manufacture cargo and bulk cargo doors for the A320neo aircraft family.

Each shipset will comprise two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door. The doors will be produced at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology, TASL said. Airbus SVP Aerostructure Procurement Olivier Cauquil and TASL VP and Head of Aerostructure and Aero-Engines Masood Hussainy signed the contract on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Airbus said the contract is a significant step towards increasing its competitiveness in the single-aisle aircraft market and supporting the ramp-up of the A320 programme. Stating that every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India, the aerospace major said it presently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers.

“The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to ‘Make-in-India’. In TASL, we have a most trusted and able partner that will support ramp-up of our A320neo family aircraft... continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India,” said Remi Maillard, president and MD of Airbus India and South Asia.

In addition, Airbus will build the C295 military aircraft final assembly line with TASL in Gujarat, which it said is the first concrete, large-scale Make-in-India manufacturing aerospace programme in the private sector. “Together with our supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India today. By 2025, this number should rise to about 15,000. On top of this, the C295 military aircraft programme will lead to creation of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs over 10 years,” Airbus said.

TASL MD and CEO Sukaran Singh said the new contract win will bolster the partnership, with Airbus, for aerospace manufacturing in India.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.