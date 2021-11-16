TalentSprint, ISB join hands to train CFOs

NSE Group edtech company TalentSprint on Tuesday said it has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Centre for Executive Education, Indian School of Business (ISB).

Stating it would be the strategic outreach partner of ISB, the company said the first programme to be launched under their partnership is meant for CFOs across industry segments. The six month programme, to be offered in a hybrid mode, aims to address the growing need for new-age finance professionals who can lead in a digital-first world. The first cohort will begin, with a visit to ISB campus, on January 28.

Aimed at current, new and aspiring CFOs, the programme will empower them with future-relevant digital technologies and financial strategies to become key enablers of business transformation, TalentSprint said in a release. MD and CEO Santanu Paul said the Future-Ready CFO programme will offer a perfect blend of modern finance and disruptive technologies.