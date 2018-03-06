‘Students should create, not seek, jobs’

Students should think out of the box and be willing to take risks to prove themselves in the world of opportunities and competition, asserted IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He was addressing students at SR Engineering College here after inaugurating SRiX, the incubation centre on campus, on Monday.

“Creativity and innovation are anybody’s property. One does not even need to be literate to invent something,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao narrated the story of a Nalgonda-based weaver Ch Mallesham, whose brainchild was ‘Laxmi Asu Yantram’ that saved labour and time in dyeing cloth. He not only received an order of ₹1 crore from the State government, but was also decorated with the Padma Shri by the Central government.

The Minister said there was great for IT development and incubation centres in Warangal, and the State government was ready to do its bit to provide infrastructure. However, the youth of the region should come forward to prove themselves as job creators and not job seekers, he pointed out. “Presently, there are over 30 incubation centres and over 2,000 startups in Hyderabad. One of the biggest incubation centres of the country is also coming up in Hyderabad soon,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

College chairman A. Varada Reddy said SRiX was not just meant for students of SR Engineering college but for every aspiring entrepreneur across the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari wished that the centre be an asset to the students of north Telangana region and requested the Mr. Rama Rao to promote IT in Warangal.

GoI DST member secretary Harkesh Kumar Mittal, JNTU-Hyderabad vice-chancellor A. Venugopal Reddy and Lycos internet chairman Suresh Reddy were present.