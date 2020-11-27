Specific inputs on attempts to create communal trouble: DGP

‘We’re keeping tabs on them adopting modern technology’

There were specific inputs about some “anarchist elements attempting to create trouble by triggering communal passions” in parts of the State and Hyderabad during GHMC elections, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy said on Thursday.

Stating that the entire State police machinery was monitoring such anti-social elements, the State police chief said their details would be divulged at the right time. Addressing a press conference at State police headquarters here, he said troublemongers were using social media platforms to stoke communal animosity.

“We learnt some communal elements planned violence. When they try to implement their plans, police will catch them,” the DGP said. If their details are divulged in advance, it would be difficult to prevent their actions. Making it clear that some individuals were attempting to trigger communal clashes and not parties or organisations, the DGP said the “information is under development and we are watching them”.

“We’re keeping tabs on them adopting modern technology. I appeal to people to be part of policing and help police in checking such divisive forces,” Mr. Mahender Reddy said. Replying to a query on ‘provocative statements like surgical strikes’, the DGP said speeches made by leaders of all political parties during the ongoing GHMC election campaign were being examined.

Such speeches with hate content were sent for legal opinion. Based on legal opinion, action would be initiated against the speakers, he said. Replying to a question on Rohingyas, the DGP said over 60 cases were registered against Rohingyas for fraudulently procuring identity documents like Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards. Some of them were convicted for the offences they had committed.