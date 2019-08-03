Social welfare students launch second payload

Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) added another feather to their cap by sending a second payload, SWAEROSAT-2, at 2.35 a.m. on Thursday.

The payload was launched successfully in a high-altitude balloon, in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). It is an experimental payload built to study atmospheric pollutants like methane gas and carbon monoxide, and also radiation and temperature levels.

SWAEROSAT-1 was the first payload that was successfully launched by the social welfare students with the assistance of TIFR last month. TSWREIS Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar congratulated the students on their scientific endeavours and said that these experiments would be remembered in the history of the institutions. He thanked TIFR chairperson Ojha, director Sandip Trivedi and scientist-in-charge Suneel Kumar for their support and encouragement in popularising space research programmes among students who hail from the most deprived sections of the society.