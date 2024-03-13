Second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam flagged off

March 13, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, pointed out that Railways has been given a lot of importance during the last two terms of the Modi government, by providing funds generously and clearing several infrastructure projects.

Redevelopment of Secunderabad, Hyderabad and other stations were taken up, indigenously made Vande Bharat trains were introduced, while the wagon manufacturing unit is nearing completion and so is the new passenger terminal at Cherlapalli, he said on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy was participating in the flag-off ceremony for the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam through video conference from Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Secunderabad station. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also participated virtually in the programme.

The new train will run on six days (except Thursdays) with the regular service to commence from March 13 between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam from March 15. Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 5.05 a.m. and arrive Visakhapatnam at 1.50 p.m..

Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart at 2.35 p.m. and arrive Secunderabad at 11.20 p.m. In between, the train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot railway stations in both directions.

The train consists of seven AC chair car coaches and one executive AC chair car coach with a capacity of 530 passengers. The existing Vande Bharat Train connecting the two Telugu States has been operating consistently with more than 100% occupancy

Two more new trains - Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Kollam – Tirupati Mail Express passing through SCR have been also been launched on the occasion as also nine cargo terminals, 11 goods sheds, three railway coach restaurants plus new doubling/tripling works across the zone. SCR General Manager Anil Kumar Jain and other senior officials were present.