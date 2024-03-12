GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister flags off second Vande Bharat train service from Chennai to Mysuru

The Prime Minister inaugurated several other Southern Railway projects, including pit line for maintenance of 24-coach LHB trains at Basin Bridge and six new goods sheds at Singaperumal Koil, Gangaikondan, Theni, Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Valliyur. Mr. Modi inaugurated ‘One Station One Product’ stalls in 205 railway stations and a rail coach restaurant at the Central station  

March 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station through video-conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station through video-conference on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the second Vande Bharat train service from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Mysuru through video conference from New Delhi. The second Vande Bharat service was part of the 10 new Vande Bharat services launched throughout the country. 

Inaugurating the new Vande Bharat services along with other railway projects, Mr. Modi said the Central government’s emphasis is to make Indian Railways a medium for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local for selling products manufactured by skilled artisans engaged in handicrafts and products of women self-help groups through the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme where 1,500 stalls have already been opened in railway stations in the country.

The Prime Minister, in addition to the second VB services to Mysuru, inaugurated several other Southern Railway projects, including pit line for maintenance of 24-coach LHB trains at Basin Bridge and six new goods sheds at Singaperumal Koil, Gangaikondan, Theni, Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Valliyur. Also, Mr. Modi inaugurated 205 ‘One Station One Product’ stalls in 205 railway stations and a rail coach restaurant at the Central station.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station through video-conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station through video-conference on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

According to the press release, the new Vande Bharat train services (train nos. 20663/20664) would be operated between Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station and Bengaluru from March 14 to April 4, after which it would be extended till Mysuru with stoppages at Katpadi, Bengaluru and Mandya.

Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan along with Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and other senior railway officials, including Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath Eerya participated in the flagging off of the Vande Bharat train service at the Central Station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.