SCR presents safety awards to staff

The South Central Railway presented “Man of the Month” safety awards to 45 employees for showing alertness in the duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. Winners include loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points man, key man, track man and gate man. Among them were eight employees of Secunderabad division, four employees of Hyderabad division, 11 employees of Vijayawada division, eight employees of Guntakal division and 14 employees of Nanded division.
General Manager Gajanan Mallya presented the awards during a virtual safety meeting held on Tuesday from the Rail Nilayam in the presence of senior officials. He instructed officials to monitor assets and take proactive measures to minimize technical failures like cable, overhead traction, weld failures and mechanical deficits along with improving quality of rolling stock inspections etc. Focus should also be on on all types of maintenance works related to track, signalling and rolling stock etc., as these can impact punctuality. New avenues of freight traffic and new customers/traders to enhance the loading, a press release said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath