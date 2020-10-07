SCR presents safety awards to staff

The South Central Railway presented “Man of the Month” safety awards to 45 employees for showing alertness in the duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. Winners include loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points man, key man, track man and gate man. Among them were eight employees of Secunderabad division, four employees of Hyderabad division, 11 employees of Vijayawada division, eight employees of Guntakal division and 14 employees of Nanded division.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya presented the awards during a virtual safety meeting held on Tuesday from the Rail Nilayam in the presence of senior officials. He instructed officials to monitor assets and take proactive measures to minimize technical failures like cable, overhead traction, weld failures and mechanical deficits along with improving quality of rolling stock inspections etc. Focus should also be on on all types of maintenance works related to track, signalling and rolling stock etc., as these can impact punctuality. New avenues of freight traffic and new customers/traders to enhance the loading, a press release said.