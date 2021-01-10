Nine-year-old boy treated at KIMS Hospital

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad has used robotic neurosurgery to detect seizures centre in a nine-year-old boy’s brain. Stating that the treatment is offered only in three to four cities, KIMS management claimed that for the first time the procedure was used in Hyderabad.

A robot with image guidance helps in achieving precision and faster neurosurgery.

The robotic system was recently launched in KIMS Hospitals’ Department of Neurosurgery. It helps in various brain surgeries, including stereotactic guided brain tumour biopsy, in Parkinson's disease (deep brain stimulation), and surgery for brain tumour to identify important and problematic parts of the brain.

The nine-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with uncontrolled seizures in spite of multiple medications. The problem persisted for almost five years.

“He used to get six to seven seizures every day. He was not able to attend school because of it, though the remaining body development is normal. The patient was initially evaluated with MRI brain and video EEG by neurologist Dr. Sita Jayalaxmi. However, the place from where the seizure was starting could not be localised. For such patients, electrodes have to be kept in the brain to find out seizure onset. In this case, robotic guided eight electrodes were placed in the brain successfully by neurosurgeon Dr. Manas Panigrahi to record brain electrical activity, which helps in identification of the place from where seizures are coming and further details,” as per a press note.

A team of doctors attending the boy localised from where the seizure originated. They plan to perform a resection surgery in future. “Post final surgery, the boy may be allowed to attend school and continue his day-to-day activities. The new procedure is painless, and the time taken is less,” the press note stated.