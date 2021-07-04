Hyderabad

Release Nizamsagar water, KCR tells officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to release water from Nizamsagar project following representations by farmers.

Addressing a review meeting on irrigation in erstwhile Karimnagar district during his visit to Sircilla on Sunday, Mr. Rao wanted officials to ensure that Godavari water reaches fields in the remotest parts all constituencies in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sircilla districts. He said he does not want to hear about lack of irrigation facilities in Godavari basin comprising Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. Water should be available irrespective of seasons, he said.

He reminded them that Kaleswaram project was constructed to overcome drought. Now, therefore, there should be no linkages between drought and seasons.


