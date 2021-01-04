Hyderabad

Postal Pension Adalat on January 28

The Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle of India Post will be held at 11 a.m. on January 28 through video conference. The link for joining the meet is https://meet.google.com/ebu-qxcz-wtg. Grievances related to pension, gratuity and allied matters of postal pensioners/family pensioners may be submitted by post addressed to “The Assistant Accounts Officer (Accounts), O/o CPMG, Telangana Circle, Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad-500001” so as to reach on or before January 20.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 8:31:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/postal-pension-adalat-on-january-28/article33494964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY