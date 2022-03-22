Petrol, diesel, LPG turn dearer

Revision in prices after months, may signal return of frequent hikes in small doses

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) turned dearer for households with national oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL increasing the price of each 14.2 kg cylinders by ₹50 with effect from March 22.

What, however, should be of greater concern with revision of the price after more than five months – October 6 was when it was changed last – is the likelihood of more such increases in the weeks ahead. The next hike in domestic cooking gas cylinder price by the companies could well be as early as in the first week of April, sources among LPG distributors said, pointing to a surge in international product prices.

Following the ₹50 increase, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder costs ₹949.50 in Delhi and Mumbai; Kolkata ₹976; and Chennai ₹965.50. In Hyderabad, the increase took the refill rate beyond ₹1,000 mark. Households need to pay ₹1,002 from today, a distributor said.

The increase in LPG price followed the oil companies increasing, with effect from March 21 midnight, pump prices of petrol and diesel by less than a ₹1 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol dispensed by HPCL has become dearer by 90 paise taking the per litre price to ₹109.08. Diesel price increased by 87 paise and the new price per litre is ₹95.48. Petrol and diesel prices differ between the three oil companies, namely Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL, as well as among retail outlets.

Though small, the impact of the increase could still be big on fuelling inflation. It could also signal resumption of daily revision of fuel prices by the companies, which was not undertaken after November 4. The intervening period saw elections in five States, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and crude oil prices galloping in the international markets as tensions mounted between Russia and Ukraine, leading to the present war.

On March 20, the oil companies effected a steep rise, up to ₹25 increase in the price of diesel for bulk buyers, which include state transport undertakings, railways, mining firms as well as commercial establishments and offices that require diesel to operate power backup generators. STU buses had in recent weeks switched to filling diesel at the retail outlets, after the price for the bulk buyers was revised upwards.