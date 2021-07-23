Patent for improved biodiesel extraction process

Team from Hyderabad based MJCET gets a patent

Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Hyderabad has secured a patent for ‘Bio-diesel Production Process’ which improves the extraction process.

A statement from the college said that the process was developed by M.G.V. Satyanaryana of Chemistry Department and Ishrat Meera Mirzana of Mechanical Engineering Department. The patented project was accomplished in different phases, starting from extraction of biofuels from algae, then extraction of biodiesel from waste cooking oil, improvement in the extraction process to increase the yield using microwave and glass reactor, then automation of biodiesel pilot plant using continuous flow process.

The produced biodiesel was tested on VCR and it produced good results as a dual fuel combination of biodiesel and diesel, said Director of MJCET Basheer Ahmed. The patents holders were felicitated by honorary secretary of Sultan-Uloom Education Society Zafar Javeed and MJCET registrar K.V. Narshima Rao. The college has a earlier got a patent on ‘Solar Powered Spinning Wheel’.