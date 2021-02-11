Owaisi thanks TRS for offering Dy. Mayor post

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday thanked the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for offering his party the post of the Deputy Mayor.
Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian said, “I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post,” an excerpt of his tweet reads. He did not explain why his party chose not to accept the offer.
Mr Owaisi also hoped that the Greater Hyderabad Municpal Corporation would do its duty with honesty and ‘financial propriety’.
Mr Owaisi extended his best wishes to those who were elected and took the oath on Thursday. “Congratulations to the newly elected Mayor & Deputy Mayor of GHMC. Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad,” he tweeted.
At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, AIMIM corporators converged at party headquarters at Darussalaam to attend a meeting ahead of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. It was at this meeting senior party leaders informed the corporators of the decision to support the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in elections.
