Non-agricultural property registration postponed

The registration of non-agricultural properties on Dharani portal is likely to be delayed by three to four days from the scheduled November 23 in view of a stay ordered by the High Court.

There was no way the registrations could begin until the court gave the go-ahead. The High Court, which is looking into the procedures adopted for registration of non-agricultural properties by the portal, will once again take up the case on November 23, a CMO release said.

It added that the official machinery was already geared up to commence registrations but the work came to a halt by court order.