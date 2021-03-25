Hyderabad

New office-bearers of CII-IWN Telangana

Purnima Kamble, chairwoman, CII-Indian Women Network Telangana  

Fox Mandal & Associates partner Purnima Kamble and head - Alliances and Partnerships of Access Health International Uma Aysola have been elected chairwoman and vice-chairwoman respectively of CII-Indian Women Network (IWN) Telangana for 2021-22.

A CII release on Thursday, announcing their election, said Ms. Kamble heads Fox Mandal’s Hyderabad practice along with additional focus on corporate real estate (tenant side leasing) in the firm’s South India practice. She has around 23 years of experience in areas of corporate/commercial law and real estate practice.

Ms. Aysola is also a mentor for Atal Incubation Centre CCMB. She had previously worked at the Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI as Programme Deputy Director and Athena Energy Ventures as Head Health and CSR, the release said.

