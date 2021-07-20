Nakrekal legislator ‘not a Dalita Bandhu’, say TVV leaders

‘Lingaiah has not called on minor victim of rape and murder in his constituency, even a week after the incident’

Leaders of the Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika on Tuesday alleged that reserved constituency Nakrekal legislator Ch. Lingaiah was “not a Dalita Bandhu”.

Lapses on part of the district administration, consequent to the alleged rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl, also suggest that Dalits issues are not addressed keenly, they said.

According to TVV’s Pandula Saidulu and Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti’s Bakaram Srinivas, “Nakrekal (SC) legislator Lingaiah not calling on the family of the Dalit minor victim, even a week after the incident on July 13, in his constituency, is pitiable. He is not a Dalita Bandhu.”

Apart from the police’s fresh inquiry, following pressure from the civil society for registering the crime as a suicide, the District Collector, RDO, Tahsildar or any leader of the government neither condemned the incident nor condoled the grieving family, they said.

“This shows that the government and its functionaries have not been humanely towards Dalits,” they said, commenting on the proposed objectives of the Dalit Empowerment Scheme.

Along with Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi, leaders of TVV and MRPS demanded the government to take strict action against the culprits and ensure trials are conducted through a fast-track court.

“Besides dismissing the sub-inspector for misleading the case, the family should be given three acres land, 2BHK housing, ₹ 25 lakh ex gratia and one of its members a job,” the leaders demanded.