Murders, road mishaps down in Cyberabad

There is only one policeman for every 1,400 persons in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits against India’s average of one policeman for 729 citizens.

This despite the presence of 700 IT companies, 6,500 major and minor industries, seven universities, 12 national and international institutes, 65 engineering colleges and three stadiums in the areas.

“At present we have a force of around 3,000 policemen and there are more than 1,700 vacancies in the Cyberabad Commissionerate,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya.

At the annual press conference here on Friday, Mr. Shandilya elaborated on the work done by the department during the year.

He not only spoke about crime statistics but also threw light on some of the sensational cases the Cyberabad police had unravelled and how they have managed to control the accident rate on the Outer Ring Road.

SHE teams

The Commissioner also elaborated on the role of police during floods in their limits and role of SHE teams counselling sessions where more than 70,000 women participated.

He said that despite the shortage of staff, they have managed to provide security to eight metro rail stations.

“Though there is only one policeman for 1,400 people in Cyberabad, which has a population of over 42 lakh, through ‘effective policing’ the crime rate is coming down in the areas and we are also managing to provide security arrangements for VVIP movements,” he said.

The cases of molestation and cheating had gone up in Cyberabad commissionerate this year, whereas murder, road accidents including deaths due to vehicle accidents on ORR and even chain snatching offences have come down this year.

“As many as 26,053 cases were registered this year, as against 18,083 reported last year. Almost 8,000 additional cases were reported this year,” Mr. Shandilya said, adding that Rajendra Nagar police station alone registered 2,593 cases.

Meanwhile murder cases came down from 110 in 2016 to 55 this year and 742 deaths road accidents deaths were reported this year, as against 873 last year.

The Commissioner said that there is a decline of 26 % in deaths on ORR, “42 deaths were registered last year, while 31 were reported this year.”

Traffic violations

Over the last one year, the Cyberabad police have issued challans to 19 lakh motorists who violated various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and a compounding amount of ₹96.32 crore was collected.

“So far we have collected only ₹30.21 crore,” he said. As many as 13,500 drunk driving cases were booked and 3,212 people imprisoned, he added.

Referring to the report sent by Guntur District administration on Rohith Vemula’s caste the Cyberabad Police Commissioner said they were seeking a legal opinion before filing the final report in the suicide case.