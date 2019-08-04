Hyderabad

MMTS services partially cancelled today

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that due to cable work between Yakatpura – Falaknuma section, the following MMTS services are partially cancelled: Train no. 47212 Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service scheduled to depart Lingampalli on August 4 is partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Falaknuma stations.

Train no. 47214 Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS service scheduled to depart Falaknuma on August 4 is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Kacheguda stations.

Train no. 47181 Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service scheduled to depart Lingampalli on August 4 is partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Falaknuma stations.

Train no. 47200 Falaknuma – Hyderabad MMTS service scheduled to depart Falaknuma on August 4 is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Kacheguda stations.

