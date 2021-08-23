Hyderabad

Mason held for sexual assault on minor girl

A mason was arrested by the KPHB Colony police of Cyberabad for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, Nallamiddi Sidindri (23) from Gokul Plots, Venkat Rama Sai Colony, befriended the 15-year-old girl a few weeks ago. “On the pretext of love and marriage, he kidnapped and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the police registered a case under Section 376 (2)(N) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 6,5 of the POCSO Act.


