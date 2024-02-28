GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man opens fire at in-laws house for additional dowry

February 28, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly opened fire at the house of his in-laws to frighten them in a bid to extract additional dowry from them at Saligaon village in Mancherial district’s Kannepally mandal around Tuesday midnight.

The accused was identified as Narender, a worker at a private company’s godown in Karimnagar district.

Sources said that Narender had been harassing his wife for additional dowry for the past three months.

He went to his in-laws house at Saligaon village along with his accomplice late on Tuesday night.

He picked up an altercation with his in-laws - Shankar and Laxmi - over dowry and allegedly threatened to kill them if they fail to sell their agricultural land to pay additional dowry, sources added.

The frightened couple bolted the main door from inside and when he repeatedly knocked the door, they ran out of their house from the rear gate in the dead of the night.

Infuriated over this, Narender allegedly fired at the entrance door of his in-laws house and fled from the spot.

The police have formed a special team to trace the accused and seize the firearm used by him.

