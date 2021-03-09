LVPEI crosses 50K cornea distribution

An eye bank at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, has crossed 50,000 cornea distributions. Around 61,063 corneas were distributed through LVPEI Network Eye Banks, of which 50,000 were from Ramayamma International Eye Bank (RIEB) at the institute’s Hyderabad campus. They have eye bank facilities in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.
The institute’s management said 40% of the corneas distributed in for sight-restoring corneal transplant surgeries last year were provided by their eye banks network.
“Our goal is to ensure that the availability of quality corneal tissue does not remain a barrier in tackling corneal blindness. Corneal transplantation, using healthy corneas donated by individuals upon their death, is the only known cure for corneal blindness. We have now expanded the scope of our activities beyond our network and have partnered with The Hans Foundation for setting up eye banks in other states of India where they are needed the most,” said Prashant Garg, head of Eye Banking Services, LVPEI.
