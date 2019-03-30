KCR meeting in Hyderabad cancelled

The public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at L.B. Stadium on Friday evening in support of TRS party Lok Sabha candidates ended abruptly apparently due to poor mobilisation of crowd.

However, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that the Chief Minister was not able to make it to the meeting as his earlier meeting in Miryalaguda got delayed, and the CM had directed them to complete the meeting with the available leaders.

Right from evening, doubts were expressed by TRS leaders given the poor mobilisation. They were seen in animated discussions on the stage waiting for KCR and there were doubts of CM skipping it at 6 p.m. itself. Senior leaders later admitted that the crowd was less than 20,000 and by the time the announcement came, the numbers dwindled drastically to less than 10,000.

KCR was supposed to address the meeting at 5 p.m. as per schedule and the crowd started gathering from 3 p.m. With the meeting getting delayed inordinately, people started leaving the place from 6 p.m. onwards getting bored by the routine cultural programmes. Speeches by ministers also did not evoke much response and the crowd dwindled to less than 10,000.

After the official announcement that the CM was not attending, all the local leaders also disappeared.