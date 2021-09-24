KCR leaves for Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for New Delhi to participate in the meeting of Chief Ministers of States affected by left wing extremism, convened by Union Home Ministry at Vignan Bhavan on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. He will meet Union Minister for Food and Supplies Piyush Goyal to discuss procurement of foodgrains from the State after the meeting at Vignan Bhavan and return to the city.

On Saturday, he was scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat on overdrawal of water from Srisailam project by the AP government.