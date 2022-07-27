Hyderabad

JHPS students excel in CBSE exams

Jubilee Hills Public School has proved its mettle once again by achieving 100% results in CBSE class 10th exams.

Devang Rastogi and Nehasree Aravapalli stood first with 486 marks while 70% of the students secured above 75% marks.

In the Class 12 results, Prakriti Agarwal topped the school with 474 marks in the commerce stream. More than 90% of students scored above 60% marks, said school principal M. Varalakshmi. JHPS chairman A. Murali Mukund congratulated the students and teachers. Vice-principal P. Kanchana Valli also praised the efforts of students.


