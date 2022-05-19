Intervention in Mecca Masjid blast case sought

Civil society members on Wednesday demanded that the Telangana government file an intervention petition in the criminal appeal filed by families of the Mecca Masjid blast victims, and table the Justice V. Bhaskara Rao Committee report.

The Commission was constituted in the aftermath of the Mecca Masjid blast on May 18, 2007, when police opened fire at the mob, which resulted in the death of five people.

“Unfortunately, the report has not been tabled before the State legislature yet, due to which the kin of people who died in police firing are waiting for justice since more than a decade. The Telangana government, in the interest of justice, should take action on the findings of the report immediately as by reason of non–placing of the report of Commission before the legislature within the time limit prescribed by the relevant provision of this section, such report is not rendered void and the government is not precluded from acting upon it especially when the legislature has not disapproved,” a statement reads.