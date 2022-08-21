IIT-H sees record number of graduates this year

873 students receive degrees at the annual convocation ceremony

873 students receive degrees at the annual convocation ceremony

After going virtual for two convocations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) conducted the 11th convocation ceremony in offline mode where 873 graduates received degrees from the chief guest, NTU-Singapore president Subra Suresh.

The graduating students wore specially-designed Pochampally stoles reflecting the institute’s historical tradition of staying connected to the culture of Telangana.

Congratulating the graduates, Mr.Suresh said the power of one university, one individual, one idea, one act of courage, or one programme should not be underestimated as they can have a significant influence on the local and global society. “Combined with the strong education you have received from IIT-Hyderabad, you will have an impact not just on your local community or country but on entire humanity. To maximise the power of one — that is you — it is critical that your perspectives do not focus only on the individual but also on the collective, not just on the local community but equally on the implications of your actions on the world around you,” he said.

IIT-H Board of Governors chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy declared the outgoing students as graduates and said it was a magnificent year for IIT-H as it was declared an entrant to top-7 ahead of two first generation IITs in all-India rankings.

IIT-H director B.S. Murty presented the institute report for the academic year 2021-2022 and said, “While attempting to portray the journey of IIT-H last year, through various waves of the pandemic and its after-effects, I realised that we excellently leveraged the digital prowess to overcome the hollowness created by the pandemic. Last year, we crossed a major milestone of successfully graduating 10 batches of students year after year, increasing our number of students and building the infrastructure necessary for it.”

Shah Nisarg Pankaj secured the President of India Gold Medal for securing the highest overall CGPA in B.Tech; Aswin R. bagged the Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest overall CGPA in MTech/Mdes; Krishnendu PS got Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest overall CGPA in MSc/ MA and Anuraag Chandra Shukla secured the Institute Gold Medal for Excellence in Academics and Co-Curriculum Activities.

This year, 282 students received their B.Tech degrees; M.Sc (86); MTech (Regular–283); MTech (Interdisciplinary-47); MDes (44); M.Phil/MA (Development Studies–8); MS/ MA by Research/ Course Work (7) and Ph.D (127).