GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad makes history as U.S. smashes visa records in India

The demand for visas across all categories witnessed an exceptional surge, recording a remarkable 60% increase in applications compared with 2022

January 30, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The U.S. consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas in 2023, setting a record for the third consecutive year. Representational file image.

The U.S. consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas in 2023, setting a record for the third consecutive year. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hyderabad emerged as one of the top four student visa processing posts in the world, along with Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai, while the U.S. Consular Team in India has set unprecedented visa records in 2023.

The demand for visas across all categories witnessed an exceptional surge, recording a remarkable 60% increase in applications compared with 2022. Hyderabad played a pivotal role in this surge, contributing significantly to India’s representation, with one in every 10 U.S. visa applicants originating from the country.

Also read | Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

The U.S. consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas in 2023, setting a record for the third consecutive year. Consequently, Indian students now constitute the largest group of international graduate students in the United States, representing over a quarter of the one million foreign students studying in the country.

Maintaining a focus on employment visas, Consular Team India streamlined processes by consolidating most petition-based visa processing in Chennai and Hyderabad. This strategic move resulted in the efficient processing of over 380,000 employment visas for Indians and their family members in 2023, with minimal appointment wait times. Looking ahead to 2024, a pilot programme will enable eligible H1B holders to renew their visas in the United States, further simplifying the process for this group.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / India-United States

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.