HMDA raises ₹195.24 crore through e-auction of nine land parcels

January 19, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The highest price quoted during the auction of stray plots in three districts by the HMDA was ₹1.11 lakh per square yard on Wednesday.

A total of nine land parcels in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts went under the hammer during the online auction conducted by MSTC Limited. Revenue earned from the same stood at ₹195.24 crore.

Of the total, three plots in Rangareddy district fetched ₹98 crore against the total up-set price of ₹82.76 crore, while four plots in Medchal-Malkajgiri fetched ₹62.09 crore against the up-set price of ₹55.3 crore.

Two plots in Sangareddy were sold for a whopping ₹35.14 crore against the up-set price of ₹8.2 crore.

A notification will be issued for another phase of sale of land parcels after three days, HMDA informed through a press release.