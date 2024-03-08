Health Minister envisions global recognition for health education and medical tourism in Telangana

March 08, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government is making efforts to achieve international recognition for health education and medical tourism, said Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha while speaking at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad on Friday. He said the State government is committed to fostering advancements in education and healthcare for the next two decades.

The minister was at the hospital to inaugurate a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Lab, a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Skill Lab, and a renovated Cardio Thoracic Intensive Care Unit (CT-ICU). The DSA lab was constructed at a cost of ₹1.2 crore and the skill lab was constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore. As a symbolic gesture, the minister participated in a CPR demonstration at the skill lab.

Marking his inaugural visit to the hospital after assuming office, the minister, accompanied by Health Secretary Christina Chongthu, extensively toured the facility. While inspecting various departments and ongoing expansion projects at the hospital, the minister engaged in discussions with the hospital’s director Dr N Bheerappa to expedite construction initiatives.

During the inauguration, the minister also handed out appointment letters to 300 recently-recruited staff nurses and 39 associate professors assigned to the hospital. He also unveiled the latest edition of the NIMS Pulse magazine.

Speaking about the hospital’s national reputation, the minister highlighted its achievements and ongoing efforts to further its development. He expressed pride in the collaborative contributions of Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, and NIMS hospital in delivering high-quality healthcare services to the public.