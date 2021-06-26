Hyderabad

Haribhushan’s associate also dies

Sammakka alias Sharadakka who died of COVID-19.  

Two days after CPI (Maoist) State committee secretary and Central Committee Member Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan died of COVID-19, his live-in-friend Jajjari Sammakka alias Sharadakka too succumbed to the deadly virus.

Telangana police confirmed that Sharadakka died on June 24, while Haribhushan died two days before in the forest of Chhattisgarh. However, the outlawed party did not issue any statement so far.

Both natives of Madegudem village of Gangaram mandal of Mahabubabad district, the couple decided to stay together while leading their underground life. Family members condoled her death in their village on Saturday.


