‘Get us appointment with Shah to expose TRS’

TPCC general secretary M. Vinod Reddy has demanded Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to ensure an appointment of Congress leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expose the ‘TRS corruption’ if he was unable to expose the same.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the BJP, despite its continuous accusations against ‘TRS corruption’, has failed to take any action showing how both the parties were working together. He said that despite the best efforts, the bonhomie between the TRS and BJP cannot be hidden as was visible at the inauguration of the Shaikpet flyover.

“Seeing the ‘demeanour’ of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Mr. Kishan Reddy, one can easily understand the good relations shared by both the parties though they continue to put up a fake fight to mislead people,” he said.

He said that Congress was the only alternative in Telangana for people to choose and appealed to people not to fall in the ‘fake fight trap’ of the BJP and TRS. “Congress will come back to power at both the Centre and State and will then expose how TRS looted the State,” he claimed.