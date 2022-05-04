Flow Chemistry Tech Hub opened in Hyderabad

Facility will be key to pharma R&D, adoption of continuous synthesis for making APIs

A Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT Hub) initiated by Telangana government with the involvement of multi-stakeholders has opened in Hyderabad.

Equipped with state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment, the Hub, at the Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS), will provide hands-on training and promote scientific capability building to ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques in pharma research and development as well as adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing of active pharma ingredients (APIs).

The Hub is expected to be a key enabler in adoption of flow chemistry from laboratory to manufacturing and transition to more modern approaches to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Training and scientific capability building for flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing involving reactions of particular importance to pharma industry would be planned, a release from Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said on the inauguration of the facility.

Hyderabad, regarded as the Life Sciences capital of the country, has over 800 pharmaceutical companies and hosts the highest number of USFDA approved facilities globally.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the facility on Wednesday, said the hub is first of its kind in the country.

It is expected to facilitate pharma industry make a paradigm shift towards incorporation of modern approaches from R&D to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes. The State government is delighted to facilitate and support setting up of the centre of excellence in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs with the objective to incorporate and promote efficient and sustainable technologies in the pharmaceutical sector, he said.

DRILS director Srinivas Oruganti said the overall concept of multi-industry supported FCT-Hub is to accelerate development of safer flow-based chemical transformations and adoption of hybrid/continuous manufacturing processes.

Co-chairman and MD of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories G.V. Prasad said the inauguration of the Hub, for which the State government took the lead in November, will pave the way for firm steps towards creating local capabilities in green manufacturing processes in the API and intermediate industry.