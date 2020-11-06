Hyderabad

Dr. Raghuram conferred honorary fellowship

President of the Association of Surgeons of India Dr. P. Raghuram was conferred the honorary fellowship of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka at a virtual inaugural ceremony of the 49th Annual Sri Lanka Surgical Congress held on Thursday.

Dr. Raghu Ram, who is also the director of KIMS-Usha Lakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, delivered a keynote address on “The Art and Science of Oncoplastic Breast Conserving Surgery”.

