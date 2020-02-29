Depts. told to submit details of posts under New Presidential Order

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the heads of departments to submit details of new Presidential Order to the General Administration Department by March 4.

Reports on New Presidential Order submitted by various departments to GAD and Finance have been sent with some observations to the departments concerned, he said, and added that the officials should submit the details of posts in their departments in accordance with the rules by March 4 to the GAD.

Further steps would be taken as per the Business Rules.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with officials of various departments at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday on the implementation of new Presidential Order, replies to pending Legislative Assembly and Council Questions, Zero Hour mentions, audit paras and preparation of Outcome Budget and Notes on demand etc.

He asked the officials to take utmost care keeping in view the ensuing Budget sessions and send replies to the questions raised during the ensuing Assembly session and also those pending from the previous session.

Special attention should be paid to the pending questions.

Officials of various departments should work in coordination with the Legislature Secretariat officials.

The reports on pending audit paras should be sent to the Public Accounts Committee immediately, he said. Detailed information should be incorporated in note on demand and outcome budget.

Depts. should also prepare brief profile and submit to the government, he added.

Special Chief Secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari, Shanti Kumari, Finance Principal Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior IAS and IPS officials, besides Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu, attended the meeting.