Cyber warrior teams formed to tackle cyber crimes

April 02, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Cyber warrior teams comprising police personnel with domain knowledge have been formed police station-wise in Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits to effectively prevent and tackle cyber crime.

These teams have been entrusted with the task of handling cybercrime cases, collecting evidence, bringing the cyber criminals to book and ensuring punishment to the offenders as per law.

Each police station will have one cyber warrior to handle cybercrime cases in coordination with other police personnel.

A cyber crime police station became fully functional at Karimnagar Police Commissionerate headquarters office premises here on Tuesday, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty said in a statement.

The police station has been set up under the aegis of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Narsimha Reddy has been appointed as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the cyber crime police station.