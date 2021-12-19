Consumer forum directs INOX to pay ₹1 lak to viewer

‘Delayed screening of film by playing ads is unfair practice’

Observing that a delay in screening of a movie by playing commercial advertisements is an unfair trade practice, a district consumer commission directed INOX Leisure Private Limited to pay ₹ 1 lakh as punitive damages, and mention the actual time when the movie will be played.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Hyderabad – I was dealing with a complaint filed by Vijay Gopal. The opposite parties were INOX, and the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, the licensing authority.

In the complaint, Mr Gopal said that in June 2019 he went to the theatre. While the screening timing mentioned on the ticket was 4.30 pm, it began 15 to 20 minutes late. In this time, the theatre played advertisements, he said. Mr Gopal sought directions from the Commission that INOX adhere to movie screening timings as mentioned on the ticket, and the City Police Commissioner curb non-adherence to movie screening timings.

For their part, INOX denied all allegations and stated that per Telangana Cinemas Regulation Act, 1955, it is a practice to screen advertisements before the movie. They contended that by way of screening, under certain stipulations, these advertisements generate revenue for sustaining its operations, and for providing entertainment to patrons. The also stated that Telangana Cinemas (Regulations) Rules, 1970 allows five minutes to exhibit slides supplied by the licensing authority free of cost.

Taking the evidence and arguments, the Commission stated, “Whereas the Opposite Party No. 1 [INOX] admitted that it is screening commercial advertisements for its maintenance and to generate income from sliding commercial advertisements”.

This, the Commission stated, was contrary to the rules and regulations, amounted to unfair trade practice and was deficiency of service towards its viewers by “wasting their time and money”.

The Commission was of the view that it was the right of the consumer to be informed of products and services rendered to them. It stated that by stating that the show begins at a particular time and starting it at a later time is unfair.

‘Mention movie time’

The Commission directed INOX to mention actual movie starting time on the ticket, stop unfair trade practices, pay ₹ 5,000 each as compensation and cost of litigation. INOX was directed to remit damages of ₹ 1 lakh with the City Police Commissioner.

The City Police Commissiner was directed to take steps to ensure that movie begins on time, and to stop unfair trade practices.