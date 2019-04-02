Congress leader Sunitha Laxma Reddy joins TRS

Senior Congress leader and former Minister V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy along with her supporters have joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) formally here on Monday in the presence of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and former Minister T. Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Rao said even senior Congress leaders like Ms. Sunitha Laxma Reddy have lost faith in the Congress leadership and had realised that there is no future for them in the Congress.

The development and welfare schemes taken up by Telangana Government are becoming role models for the country and are drawing support even from the Opposition parties.

Both the Congress and the BJP are not in a position to win even one seat each in Telangana and that was evident in AICC president Rahul Gandhi's Zaheerabad election rally held on Monday, where only a few thousands had turned up. Citing another example, Mr. Harish Rao said there were not even one thousand supporters when Congress candidate for Medak Parliamentary constituency had filed his nomination papers.

He alleged that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has no love left for Telangana as he had spoken about special category status to Andhra Pradesh while visiting that State but did not even spell out Congress stand on the issue of national project status to Kaleshwaram. Comparing the joining of leaders from other parties to TRS with the confluence of tributaries, rivulets and streams into the main river course in a basin, the working president of TRS said every section of the society is approving the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the joinings are an indication.

He attributed the victory of TRS in nine Assembly seats in erstwhile Medak district to the efforts of Mr. Harish Rao.

He reiterated that TRS could play a key role in formation of the next government at the Centre by winning 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as all pre-poll surveys were indicating a hung Parliament.