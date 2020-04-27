Central team inspects facilities in Gandhi Hospital

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team on a visit to the city with respect to COVID-19 treatment facilities, inspected the Gandhi Hospital on Monday, which is the major novel coronavirus infection treatment facility in the city.

Accompanied by the Principal of the Gandhi Medical College G. Prakash Rao, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy and others, the team inspected the treatment methods and facilities being provided to patients.

The team headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, and consisting of senior public health expert Chandra Sekhar Gadem, Director, NIN, Hemalatha, Director, Ministry of Consumer Affairs S.S. Thakur, and associate professor Shekhar Chaturvedi enquired about the availability of sufficient sanitation, paramedical and security staff at the hospital, number of beds, ICU facilities, ventilators and the safety measures for doctors and staff.

The team also visited Humayun Nagar Containment Zone in Khairatabad zone, and government quarantine centre at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. At Humayun Nagar, the team members interacted with GHMC officials about the services rendered to the residents with health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and also about the fever survey. Interacting with the residents, the team enquired about the services being provided. GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar apprised the team of the measures taken to arrest the disease spread.

At the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, the team inspected the central drug store and enquired about supply of medicines to the other districts. They also asked about the quality of PPE kits provided to doctors and supporting staff who are attending to the COVID-19 patients, and method of their disposal. The team also inspected register distribution of medicines. GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Praveenya and other senior officials accompanied the team during visit.