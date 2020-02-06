Boy drowns in Jampanna Vagu

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Jampanna Vagu when he got into the water to take a holy dip here on Wednesday.
The boy, Venu Gopal of Auto Nagar in Warangal, came along with his family members to take part in the jatara. When the family members screamed for help, the swimmers deployed at the bathing ghat jumped into the water to rescue him, but it was too late. His body was shifted to Medaram hospital.
Despite pleas by the district authorities, the devotees go their way without taking the help from the professional swimmers deployed along the bathing ghats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.