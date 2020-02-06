Boy drowns in Jampanna Vagu

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Jampanna Vagu when he got into the water to take a holy dip here on Wednesday.

The boy, Venu Gopal of Auto Nagar in Warangal, came along with his family members to take part in the jatara. When the family members screamed for help, the swimmers deployed at the bathing ghat jumped into the water to rescue him, but it was too late. His body was shifted to Medaram hospital.

Despite pleas by the district authorities, the devotees go their way without taking the help from the professional swimmers deployed along the bathing ghats.