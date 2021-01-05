BJP challenges govt. to hold Warangal civic polls

‘₹196 cr. released by the centre the city diverte’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday challenged the government to hold elections to the Warangal Municipal Corporation without further delay and accused it of diverting ₹196 crore released by the Centre for the city.

“The ruling TRS is afraid of holding the polls because of what happened in recent GHMC polls where we have increased our strength from four to 48. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to give the impression that we are with his party after his trip to Delhi when the reality is he has deceived every section,” said party State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Participating in a public meeting at Warangal, the BJP leader questioned the government’s refusal to give ₹10,000 compensation to people of the city when it had given the same amount to flood-affected families in Hyderabad.

“This Chief Minister does not want to step out of the farm house even when people are facing tough times whether it is during coronavirus outbreak or floods. Proper masks were not provided to frontline workers like the police personnel as he downplayed the crisis,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar dared the TRS MLAs of the area to swear they were not involved in any land grabbing cases.

The government owes at least ₹72,000 to each unemployed youth as it had promised ₹3,000 for each of them as pre-election promises which never materialised. “Mr. Rao should enter Warangal only after direct transfer of the money to their accounts,” he said, according to a press release.

The BJP leader reiterated his demand that the government to release a white paper on grant of Central government funds to TS and accused Mr. Rao of trying to defame BJP as a ‘communal’ party only to hand over power to the Majlis in Warangal. Former MP Jitender Reddy, official spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, and district chief R. Padma spoke.

Police action condemned

The party leader condemned the police action on protesting BJYM workers outside a movie theatre in which State chief K. Bhanu Prakash was injured. Mr. Sanjay Kumar called up Mr. Prakash and enquired about his well being and said the ‘high handedness’ of the police on a ‘peaceful and democratic’ protest was because of instructions from top.

The government, which was fast losing popularity, would have to face severe repercussions if it did not release the arrested leaders and claimed the repressive measures using the police force would not deter the party from highlighting its failures, he said.