All-in-one app on coronavirus

An app titled ‘T COVID 19’ developed to be a single source of information on the pandemic was launched by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday.

The departments of Health and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) of Telangana government have developed the app in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Quantela, a city-based startup. The app will equip people with accurate information about COVID-19 and help curb spread of fake news, a release on the launch said.

Mr. Rao said it is an all-in-one app that provides official information, precautionary guidelines and a multitude of other services in the best interest of citizens on one platform.

Key functionalities include sharing of authentic, official statistics on the number of active cases and other relevant statistics and enabling people to take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic. The app also has an integrated telemedicine module of ‘Call Health’ that allows the patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.

The app also has information on approved labs and test centres, isolation wards and quarantine centres; relevant government orders, media bulletins, government announcements and a list of essential services. A single click option to directly connect with 24x7 emergency helpline is also available. It will help the government identify locations that infected persons visited in recent times, the release said.

“The mobile app will enable the citizens to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus,” said Sridhar Gadhi, founder and executive chairman of Quantela.